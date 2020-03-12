All apartments in San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
720 Naylor
720 Naylor

720 Naylor St · No Longer Available
Location

720 Naylor St, San Antonio, TX 78223
Riverside

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1 bedroom house for rent just south of downtown! - This 1 bedroom, 1 bath rental home is located south of downtown San Antonio and is ready for immediate move-in. Situated south of downtown, with easy access to 3 major highways, this home is just minutes from shopping, restaurants, downtown, and the Riverwalk. This property includes a refrigerator, gas stove, and water is included in the rent! No washer/dryer connections.

-Application Fee: $60 per adult, non-refundable
-Security Deposit: $700
-Cleaning Deposit: $150
-Pet Deposit: $300 per pet, non-refundable

-Applicants must have an over 600 credit score; a score lower than 600 will require an additional security deposit
-Background check will be completed, and must be clear of felonies
-Applicant's Gross Income must be 3x the monthly rent
-Residential history will be reviewed; no broken leases/foreclosure will be accepted
-Your furry friends are welcome, with a $300 non refundable pet deposit; No aggressive breeds will be allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 Naylor have any available units?
720 Naylor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 720 Naylor currently offering any rent specials?
720 Naylor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 Naylor pet-friendly?
Yes, 720 Naylor is pet friendly.
Does 720 Naylor offer parking?
No, 720 Naylor does not offer parking.
Does 720 Naylor have units with washers and dryers?
No, 720 Naylor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 Naylor have a pool?
No, 720 Naylor does not have a pool.
Does 720 Naylor have accessible units?
No, 720 Naylor does not have accessible units.
Does 720 Naylor have units with dishwashers?
No, 720 Naylor does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 720 Naylor have units with air conditioning?
No, 720 Naylor does not have units with air conditioning.
