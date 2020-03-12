720 Naylor

Amenities
1 bedroom house for rent just south of downtown! - This 1 bedroom, 1 bath rental home is located south of downtown San Antonio and is ready for immediate move-in. Situated south of downtown, with easy access to 3 major highways, this home is just minutes from shopping, restaurants, downtown, and the Riverwalk. This property includes a refrigerator, gas stove, and water is included in the rent! No washer/dryer connections.
-Application Fee: $60 per adult, non-refundable
-Security Deposit: $700
-Cleaning Deposit: $150
-Pet Deposit: $300 per pet, non-refundable
-Applicants must have an over 600 credit score; a score lower than 600 will require an additional security deposit
-Background check will be completed, and must be clear of felonies
-Applicant's Gross Income must be 3x the monthly rent
-Residential history will be reviewed; no broken leases/foreclosure will be accepted
-Your furry friends are welcome, with a $300 non refundable pet deposit; No aggressive breeds will be allowed
(RLNE5114967)