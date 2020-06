Amenities

granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher walk in closets air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities

WOW Don't miss this brand new 3/2 in fast growing area of town. It is a FIRST TIME RENTAL with New Siding, AC-Heat,Wood Ceiling Beams, Tile,Privacy Fence,Dishwasher,Wood Cabinets,GRANITE tops,Garbage Disposal,Vent-Hood,Water Heater, Windows,Doors,Trim,Ceiling Fans,Insulation,Light Fixtures and appliances ALL of that is NEW for a rental!! The Master Bath-Walk-in Closet. Very large living room for TV and entertaining time! See it today.