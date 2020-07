Amenities

patio / balcony garage media room bathtub

Move-in ready, 3 year old, 4 bedroom/3 Bath two story home with open floor plan. Kitchen has large island with plenty of counter space. Tile floors in main living areas. Large master bedroom on the first floor; master bath has two sinks and separate bathtub and shower. Large Media room upstairs along with a bedroom and full bath. Spacious utility room on the first floor. Elementary school and neighborhood park within walking distance. Make this your home sweet home!