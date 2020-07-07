7146 Coral Springs

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/26ba6bb058 ---- Move-In date 6/10/2019, Security Deposit $1,695, Cleaning Deposit $300. **Handicap Accessible Home@@ Light and bright with an open floor plan. This home sits on a greenbelt lot and has red brick on four sides. Three beautiful bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen as well as a nicely tiled back splash. Two car garage parking. Great schools. Pets allowed upon approval!! **
Rent Includes: Some Furnishings Min/Max Months: 12/24 Breakfast Nook Ceiling Fan Ceramic Tile Disposal Living/Dining Room Combo Stove Utility Room Walk In Closet(S)