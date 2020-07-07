All apartments in San Antonio
7146 Coral Springs

7146 Coral Springs · No Longer Available
Location

7146 Coral Springs, San Antonio, TX 78250

Amenities

garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/26ba6bb058 ---- Move-In date 6/10/2019, Security Deposit $1,695, Cleaning Deposit $300. **Handicap Accessible Home@@ Light and bright with an open floor plan. This home sits on a greenbelt lot and has red brick on four sides. Three beautiful bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen as well as a nicely tiled back splash. Two car garage parking. Great schools. Pets allowed upon approval!! **

Rent Includes: Some Furnishings Min/Max Months: 12/24 Breakfast Nook Ceiling Fan Ceramic Tile Disposal Living/Dining Room Combo Stove Utility Room Walk In Closet(S)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7146 Coral Springs have any available units?
7146 Coral Springs doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7146 Coral Springs have?
Some of 7146 Coral Springs's amenities include garbage disposal, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7146 Coral Springs currently offering any rent specials?
7146 Coral Springs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7146 Coral Springs pet-friendly?
Yes, 7146 Coral Springs is pet friendly.
Does 7146 Coral Springs offer parking?
Yes, 7146 Coral Springs offers parking.
Does 7146 Coral Springs have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7146 Coral Springs does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7146 Coral Springs have a pool?
No, 7146 Coral Springs does not have a pool.
Does 7146 Coral Springs have accessible units?
Yes, 7146 Coral Springs has accessible units.
Does 7146 Coral Springs have units with dishwashers?
No, 7146 Coral Springs does not have units with dishwashers.

