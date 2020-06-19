710 Virginia Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking

Cozy and beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex available for IMMEDIATE move in! - This cozy yet beautiful rear unit is a MUST SEE! This unit has NEW everything! New paint throughout, new wood laminate flooring, new stove/oven, new vent hood, new cabinets and much more!! Ceiling fans and new A/C wall units with remote in each room, high ceilings, a deck, and side parking available! Near downtown & Alamodome, with easy access to IH 10, IH 37. Call today for more information!!! 210-787-3876 Ext 1



Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenant’s own expense and is not mandatory



No Pets Allowed



