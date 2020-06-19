All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 710 Virginia Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
710 Virginia Blvd
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

710 Virginia Blvd

710 Virginia Boulevard · (210) 787-3876 ext. 702
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

710 Virginia Boulevard, San Antonio, TX 78210
Denver Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 710 Virginia Blvd · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 745 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Cozy and beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex available for IMMEDIATE move in! - This cozy yet beautiful rear unit is a MUST SEE! This unit has NEW everything! New paint throughout, new wood laminate flooring, new stove/oven, new vent hood, new cabinets and much more!! Ceiling fans and new A/C wall units with remote in each room, high ceilings, a deck, and side parking available! Near downtown & Alamodome, with easy access to IH 10, IH 37. Call today for more information!!! 210-787-3876 Ext 1

Schedule showing here: https://showmojo.com/l/be4bb89072

No need to leave your couch, you can 3d tour the home here https://poly.google.com/view/eJSqLfbZP_l

Apply here: https://rpmtx021.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=8195c42c-dee8-4120-be2d-86978ac4dc7f&source=Website

Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenant’s own expense and is not mandatory

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5769214)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 Virginia Blvd have any available units?
710 Virginia Blvd has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 710 Virginia Blvd have?
Some of 710 Virginia Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 710 Virginia Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
710 Virginia Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 Virginia Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 710 Virginia Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 710 Virginia Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 710 Virginia Blvd does offer parking.
Does 710 Virginia Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 710 Virginia Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 Virginia Blvd have a pool?
No, 710 Virginia Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 710 Virginia Blvd have accessible units?
No, 710 Virginia Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 710 Virginia Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 710 Virginia Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 710 Virginia Blvd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Trio
2903 Hillcrest Dr
San Antonio, TX 78201
Arroyo Seco Villas
12311 Culebra Road
San Antonio, TX 78253
Verandas at Alamo Ranch
6831 Alamo Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78253
Cortland Walker Ranch
12803 West Ave
San Antonio, TX 78216
Jackson Square Apartment Homes
2500 Jackson Keller Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Costa Valencia Apartment Homes
6303 W US Highway 90
San Antonio, TX 78227
Junipers Edge
8401 N. FM 1560
San Antonio, TX 78254
Can Plant
503 Avenue A
San Antonio, TX 78215

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity