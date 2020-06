Amenities

on-site laundry courtyard

2 Blocks from the PEARL! Open Downstairs unit, separate from main house, in the back of the complex. The apartments surround a private New Orleans type courtyard. Newly painted inside. Tile flooring throughout. This is truly living in old world charm and elegance. Laundry room next to unit. A must see!