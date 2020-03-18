All apartments in San Antonio
7026 MARY TODD
Last updated February 19 2020 at 12:12 AM

7026 MARY TODD

7026 Mary Todd · No Longer Available
Location

7026 Mary Todd, San Antonio, TX 78240
Alamo Farmsteads

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful RENTAL conveniently located off Abe Lincoln! Easy access to major employers, shopping, restaurants, NISD schools, and MORE! Open, flexible floor plan with multiple living and eating areas. No carpet downstairs to help keep home cool and clean. Great soft, designer painter colors throughout. Lovely eat-in kitchen boasts granite counter tops and stainless Fridge (AS IS). All bedrooms have walk in closets, master has HUGE walk in closet! Home is move in ready! A MUST SEE- APPLY TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7026 MARY TODD have any available units?
7026 MARY TODD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7026 MARY TODD have?
Some of 7026 MARY TODD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7026 MARY TODD currently offering any rent specials?
7026 MARY TODD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7026 MARY TODD pet-friendly?
No, 7026 MARY TODD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 7026 MARY TODD offer parking?
Yes, 7026 MARY TODD offers parking.
Does 7026 MARY TODD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7026 MARY TODD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7026 MARY TODD have a pool?
No, 7026 MARY TODD does not have a pool.
Does 7026 MARY TODD have accessible units?
No, 7026 MARY TODD does not have accessible units.
Does 7026 MARY TODD have units with dishwashers?
No, 7026 MARY TODD does not have units with dishwashers.
