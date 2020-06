Amenities

Great one story home near 410 & 151, shopping, restaurants and within walking distance to the elementary school and playground in the neighborhood! This home features ample storage, remodeled kitchen & bathrooms, fresh paint inside and out, a new A/C and heat pump, and a new water heater! Inground pool out back to stay cool on those hot summer days. Wide, spacious covered patio, privacy fence, and storage shed.