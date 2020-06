7019 Declan Valley.

Amenities

GREAT PROPERTY NEAR LACKLAND BASE! NEW HOUSE JUST BUILT WITH 4 BEDROOMS & 2 FULL BATHROOMS. SPECTACULAR OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH NEW STAINLESS STEEL KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDING REFRIGERATOR. GRANITE COUNTERTOPS IN KITCHEN & BATHROOMS. MASTER BEDROOM DOWNSTAIRS & LAUNDRY ROOM WITH WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED. HUGE BACKYARD WITH TREES. MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE!***New street.Map does not show accurate location. GPS also does not give directions to address. PLEASE CALL AGENT FOR DIRECTIONS.****