Last updated October 8 2019 at 8:52 AM

700 Ira Lee Rd

700 Ira Lee Road · No Longer Available
Location

700 Ira Lee Road, San Antonio, TX 78218

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
New Price Drop! Beautiful 2 story, 3/2 Townhome featuring tile and wood laminate flooring. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen, master located downstairs with full bathroom & walk-in. No cats!

SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE.

APPLICATION FEE $65
Income 3xrent a month, good rental history, credit/background check. No pets!
Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.

FOR MORE INFORMATION AND SHOWING

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 Ira Lee Rd have any available units?
700 Ira Lee Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 700 Ira Lee Rd currently offering any rent specials?
700 Ira Lee Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 Ira Lee Rd pet-friendly?
No, 700 Ira Lee Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 700 Ira Lee Rd offer parking?
No, 700 Ira Lee Rd does not offer parking.
Does 700 Ira Lee Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 Ira Lee Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 Ira Lee Rd have a pool?
No, 700 Ira Lee Rd does not have a pool.
Does 700 Ira Lee Rd have accessible units?
No, 700 Ira Lee Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 700 Ira Lee Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 700 Ira Lee Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 700 Ira Lee Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 700 Ira Lee Rd has units with air conditioning.
