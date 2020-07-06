6974 Oak Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park elevator gym pool

Indulge in your dreams at this apartment home in northwest San Antonio. Live only minutes away from the best shops and local universities. Look forward to great amenities and features such as stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, 2 pet parks, elevator access, personal trainer on site, pool, jacuzzi, fitness center, patio/balcony, full size washer/dryer connections, garden tub, walk in closet, linen closet, and much more in your new apartment. Bring along your pets! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.