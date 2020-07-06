All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated January 31 2020 at 8:09 AM

6974 Oak Drive

Location

6974 Oak Drive, San Antonio, TX 78256
Friedrich Wilderness

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
elevator
gym
pool
Indulge in your dreams at this apartment home in northwest San Antonio. Live only minutes away from the best shops and local universities. Look forward to great amenities and features such as stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, 2 pet parks, elevator access, personal trainer on site, pool, jacuzzi, fitness center, patio/balcony, full size washer/dryer connections, garden tub, walk in closet, linen closet, and much more in your new apartment. Bring along your pets! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6974 Oak Drive have any available units?
6974 Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6974 Oak Drive have?
Some of 6974 Oak Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6974 Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6974 Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6974 Oak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6974 Oak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6974 Oak Drive offer parking?
No, 6974 Oak Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6974 Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6974 Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6974 Oak Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6974 Oak Drive has a pool.
Does 6974 Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 6974 Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6974 Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6974 Oak Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

