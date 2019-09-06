6958 Cutting Creek

Amenities

Excellent 4 Bedroom, 3 living areas! Living Room, Family Room AND Gameroom!! 2485 sq ft home (built by DR Horton) all bedrooms and oversized Master bedroom and super Game room Upstairs. Nice fenced backyard and covered patio. Well maintained, Newer carpet and interior paint approx 1 year ago. Conveniently located close to I-35 or I-10, shopping center and schools. Easy access to Points downtown, Ft Sam Houston or Randolph AFB. SEE VIRTUAL TOUR for floor plan and 360 photos! Ready now for move in!