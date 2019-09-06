All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 6958 Cutting Creek.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
6958 Cutting Creek
Last updated May 24 2020 at 11:25 AM

6958 Cutting Creek

6958 Cutting Creek · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6958 Cutting Creek, San Antonio, TX 78244

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
game room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Excellent 4 Bedroom, 3 living areas! Living Room, Family Room AND Gameroom!! 2485 sq ft home (built by DR Horton) all bedrooms and oversized Master bedroom and super Game room Upstairs. Nice fenced backyard and covered patio. Well maintained, Newer carpet and interior paint approx 1 year ago. Conveniently located close to I-35 or I-10, shopping center and schools. Easy access to Points downtown, Ft Sam Houston or Randolph AFB. SEE VIRTUAL TOUR for floor plan and 360 photos! Ready now for move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6958 Cutting Creek have any available units?
6958 Cutting Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6958 Cutting Creek have?
Some of 6958 Cutting Creek's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6958 Cutting Creek currently offering any rent specials?
6958 Cutting Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6958 Cutting Creek pet-friendly?
No, 6958 Cutting Creek is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 6958 Cutting Creek offer parking?
Yes, 6958 Cutting Creek offers parking.
Does 6958 Cutting Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6958 Cutting Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6958 Cutting Creek have a pool?
No, 6958 Cutting Creek does not have a pool.
Does 6958 Cutting Creek have accessible units?
No, 6958 Cutting Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 6958 Cutting Creek have units with dishwashers?
No, 6958 Cutting Creek does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brooksfield Apartments
7577 Old Corpus Christi Road
San Antonio, TX 78223
Villas De Sendero
8841 Timber Path
San Antonio, TX 78251
CL: Cevallos Lofts
301 E Cevallos St
San Antonio, TX 78204
Indian Hollow
12701 West Ave
San Antonio, TX 78216
Oak Hills Village
1847 Babcock Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Cortland Walker Ranch
12803 West Ave
San Antonio, TX 78216
ReNew at TPC
5707 TPC Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78261
Liberty Ridge Apartments
5940 NW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78238

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio