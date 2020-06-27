All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated October 17 2019 at 10:26 PM

6932 Terra Rye

6932 Terra Rye · No Longer Available
Location

6932 Terra Rye, San Antonio, TX 78240
Country View

Amenities

Great 3 Bedroom 2 & 1/2 Bath Townhome in Terra View Subdivision - Great 3 Bedroom 2 & 1/2 Bath Townhome in Terra View Subdivision.Brand new paint and flooring throughout home! Open floor plan, large kitchen with breakfast bar and breakfast nook, refrigerator included! All bedrooms upstairs, master bedroom split from additional bedrooms. Large family room/game room upstairs as well! Large master bedroom with walk-in closet, high ceilings, private master bathroom with separate tub and shower! Good sized additional bedroom areas. Nearby shopping, easy access to UTSA, 1604 & I-10! Any new lease agreement will need to end on the last day of May 2020.

Please call (210) 339-2943 with any questions.

Security deposit minimum one month rent, based on credit results.
$100.00 one time lease administration fee.
Required with ALL lease agreements under ForeFront Property Management is the Bronze Resident Benefits Package. Inclusions in the Bronze Resident Benefits Package:
- Included Online Resident Portal for Maintenance, Payment Options, and Electronic Statements.
- 24/7 Maintenance Hotline with Live Phone Support.
- HVAC Preventive Maintenance Program
- Free Credit Reporting for All Rental Payments made during this Lease to Experian.
Cost- $30/month

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.

(RLNE5093485)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6932 Terra Rye have any available units?
6932 Terra Rye doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6932 Terra Rye have?
Some of 6932 Terra Rye's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6932 Terra Rye currently offering any rent specials?
6932 Terra Rye is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6932 Terra Rye pet-friendly?
Yes, 6932 Terra Rye is pet friendly.
Does 6932 Terra Rye offer parking?
No, 6932 Terra Rye does not offer parking.
Does 6932 Terra Rye have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6932 Terra Rye does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6932 Terra Rye have a pool?
No, 6932 Terra Rye does not have a pool.
Does 6932 Terra Rye have accessible units?
No, 6932 Terra Rye does not have accessible units.
Does 6932 Terra Rye have units with dishwashers?
No, 6932 Terra Rye does not have units with dishwashers.
