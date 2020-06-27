6932 Terra Rye

Amenities

Great 3 Bedroom 2 & 1/2 Bath Townhome in Terra View Subdivision - Great 3 Bedroom 2 & 1/2 Bath Townhome in Terra View Subdivision.Brand new paint and flooring throughout home! Open floor plan, large kitchen with breakfast bar and breakfast nook, refrigerator included! All bedrooms upstairs, master bedroom split from additional bedrooms. Large family room/game room upstairs as well! Large master bedroom with walk-in closet, high ceilings, private master bathroom with separate tub and shower! Good sized additional bedroom areas. Nearby shopping, easy access to UTSA, 1604 & I-10! Any new lease agreement will need to end on the last day of May 2020.



Please call (210) 339-2943 with any questions.



Security deposit minimum one month rent, based on credit results.

$100.00 one time lease administration fee.

Required with ALL lease agreements under ForeFront Property Management is the Bronze Resident Benefits Package. Inclusions in the Bronze Resident Benefits Package:

- Included Online Resident Portal for Maintenance, Payment Options, and Electronic Statements.

- 24/7 Maintenance Hotline with Live Phone Support.

- HVAC Preventive Maintenance Program

- Free Credit Reporting for All Rental Payments made during this Lease to Experian.

Cost- $30/month



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.



