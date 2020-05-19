6911 Hallie Ridge

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/051648104a ---- Ready for Late June Move In this beautiful two story home is sure to please! Located minutes from Hwy 90 and Lackland AFB, the home is located on a cul-de-sac lot with a one car attached garage and fenced yard. Downstairs the home features an open floor plan leading to a large kitchen. All bedrooms are located upstairs. Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter\'s insurance may be secured at the tenant?s own expense and is not mandatory ***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant\'s credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.*** Appliances Included Central Air/Heat Pets Allowed (Weight & Breed Restriction) Three Bedrooms Two Story