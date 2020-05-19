All apartments in San Antonio
6911 Hallie Ridge

6911 Hallie Ridge · No Longer Available
Location

6911 Hallie Ridge, San Antonio, TX 78227

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/051648104a ---- Ready for Late June Move In this beautiful two story home is sure to please! Located minutes from Hwy 90 and Lackland AFB, the home is located on a cul-de-sac lot with a one car attached garage and fenced yard. Downstairs the home features an open floor plan leading to a large kitchen. All bedrooms are located upstairs. Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter\'s insurance may be secured at the tenant?s own expense and is not mandatory ***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant\'s credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.*** Appliances Included Central Air/Heat Pets Allowed (Weight & Breed Restriction) Three Bedrooms Two Story

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6911 Hallie Ridge have any available units?
6911 Hallie Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 6911 Hallie Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
6911 Hallie Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6911 Hallie Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 6911 Hallie Ridge is pet friendly.
Does 6911 Hallie Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 6911 Hallie Ridge offers parking.
Does 6911 Hallie Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6911 Hallie Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6911 Hallie Ridge have a pool?
No, 6911 Hallie Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 6911 Hallie Ridge have accessible units?
No, 6911 Hallie Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 6911 Hallie Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 6911 Hallie Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6911 Hallie Ridge have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6911 Hallie Ridge has units with air conditioning.

