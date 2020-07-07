All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 69 Somerset Ter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
69 Somerset Ter
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

69 Somerset Ter

69 Somerset Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

69 Somerset Road, San Antonio, TX 78211

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Wonderfully kept mid-century build with recent updates, located in the mid-cities. Quick access to all major highways and within short distance of DFW airport. Sits on a great interior lot manicured to perfection. All hardwoods have been redone with absolutely no carpet in the home. Kitchen has new stainless fridge and dishwasher with a gas cook-top. Home has updated recessed lighting throughout and the designer color palette works great with the light it provides. Good size rooms and large backyard with storage. Pets on case by case. This home wont last forever so call me to setup a showing today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 69 Somerset Ter have any available units?
69 Somerset Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 69 Somerset Ter have?
Some of 69 Somerset Ter's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 69 Somerset Ter currently offering any rent specials?
69 Somerset Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 69 Somerset Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 69 Somerset Ter is pet friendly.
Does 69 Somerset Ter offer parking?
No, 69 Somerset Ter does not offer parking.
Does 69 Somerset Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 69 Somerset Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 69 Somerset Ter have a pool?
No, 69 Somerset Ter does not have a pool.
Does 69 Somerset Ter have accessible units?
No, 69 Somerset Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 69 Somerset Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 69 Somerset Ter has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Find a Sublet
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Abbey at Dominion Crossing
21626 Stonewall Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78256
Amara
19327 Talavera Ridge
San Antonio, TX 78257
Richland Trace Apartments
7791 Woodchase
San Antonio, TX 78240
Apex
13999 Old Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
The Summit
1955 Larkspur Dr
San Antonio, TX 78213
Preston Peak
4114 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Pearl Park
5100 NW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78229
The Blair at Bitters
400 W Bitters Rd
San Antonio, TX 78232

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio