69 Somerset Ter

Wonderfully kept mid-century build with recent updates, located in the mid-cities. Quick access to all major highways and within short distance of DFW airport. Sits on a great interior lot manicured to perfection. All hardwoods have been redone with absolutely no carpet in the home. Kitchen has new stainless fridge and dishwasher with a gas cook-top. Home has updated recessed lighting throughout and the designer color palette works great with the light it provides. Good size rooms and large backyard with storage. Pets on case by case. This home wont last forever so call me to setup a showing today!!