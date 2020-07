Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1 Bedroom, 1 Bath with Kitchen and living room. Month-to-Month, all bills paid. Quiet park in North San Antonio. 1 covered Parking spot. Covered patio area w/ deck.

Prorate the rent based on move-in day. Rent + Security deposit of half month's rent required (can be paid in 2 installments) to move in.

Pets are OK - there is a pet fee of $30/month. No aggressive breeds.

Contact management if interested - 21O-874-O880