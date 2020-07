6603 Spring Hurst St

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

CLOSE TO UTSA, MEDICAL CENTER, IH10/1604 SHOPPING. GOOD SCHOOLS AND AREA. PETS ARE NEG., $400 DEP. ($200 NON-REFUNDABLE) LIMIT 2. APROX. 1250 SQ.FT. EACH BEDROOM HAS ITS OWN FULL BATH. 1/2 BATH DOWNSTAIRS/LAUNDRY ROOM COMBO. FENCED BACK YARD WITH LARGE CEMENT PATIO, 2 CAR PARKING PAD IN ALLEY. DISHWASHER & REFRIGERATOR. NEW STOVE & KITCHEN COUNTER TOPS, PAINTED CABINETS & WALLS THROUGHOUT. 3 CEILING FANS, CENTRAL AIR & HEAT. SMOKE ALARMS. PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED HOUSE & CARPET (SANITIZED DISINFECTANT & PROTECTANT). ALL FLOORS POWER WASHED & SEALER APPLIED. CHECK SCHOOLS FOR CHANGES OR CAPS.