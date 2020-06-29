All apartments in San Antonio
6427 RIDGE PLACE
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:23 PM

6427 RIDGE PLACE

6427 Ridge Place Street · No Longer Available
Location

6427 Ridge Place Street, San Antonio, TX 78250
Great Northwest

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute One Story Home in the NW side of San Antonio! - **Large living area with fireplace**Breakfast room has bay window**Master has full bath**

Application Fee: $60 per adult, non-refundable
Security Deposit: $1,200
Cleaning Deposit: $150
Pet Deposit: $300 per pet, non-refundable

-Applicants must have an over 600 credit score; a score lower than 600 will require an additional security deposit
-Background check will be completed, and must be clear of felonies
-Applicant's Gross Income must be 3x the monthly rent
-Residential history will be reviewed; no broken leases/foreclosure will be accepted
-Your furry friends are welcome, with a $300 non refundable pet deposit; No aggressive breeds will be allowed

(RLNE3472150)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6427 RIDGE PLACE have any available units?
6427 RIDGE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 6427 RIDGE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
6427 RIDGE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6427 RIDGE PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6427 RIDGE PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 6427 RIDGE PLACE offer parking?
No, 6427 RIDGE PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 6427 RIDGE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6427 RIDGE PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6427 RIDGE PLACE have a pool?
No, 6427 RIDGE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 6427 RIDGE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 6427 RIDGE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 6427 RIDGE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6427 RIDGE PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6427 RIDGE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6427 RIDGE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

