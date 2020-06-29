6427 RIDGE PLACE

Amenities

pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute One Story Home in the NW side of San Antonio! - **Large living area with fireplace**Breakfast room has bay window**Master has full bath**



Application Fee: $60 per adult, non-refundable

Security Deposit: $1,200

Cleaning Deposit: $150

Pet Deposit: $300 per pet, non-refundable



-Applicants must have an over 600 credit score; a score lower than 600 will require an additional security deposit

-Background check will be completed, and must be clear of felonies

-Applicant's Gross Income must be 3x the monthly rent

-Residential history will be reviewed; no broken leases/foreclosure will be accepted

-Your furry friends are welcome, with a $300 non refundable pet deposit; No aggressive breeds will be allowed



(RLNE3472150)