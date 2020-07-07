All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 6422 Melanzane Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
6422 Melanzane Ave.
Last updated July 19 2019 at 4:28 PM

6422 Melanzane Ave.

6422 Melanzane Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6422 Melanzane Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78233

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9c8cb9804d ---- Wonderful 2-story unit with stained concrete on 1st floor and carpeting upstairs. Granite countertops, all black appliances, tiled showers, and conveniently located just off I-35 & Toepperwein. Come out and see today!SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS $300.00 PER PET, CASE-BY-CASE BASIS. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.Flat rate $50 water per unit.

Carpet Ceiling Fan Ceramic Tile Courtyard Disposal Fence Vaulted Ceilings Washer / Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6422 Melanzane Ave. have any available units?
6422 Melanzane Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6422 Melanzane Ave. have?
Some of 6422 Melanzane Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6422 Melanzane Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
6422 Melanzane Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6422 Melanzane Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6422 Melanzane Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 6422 Melanzane Ave. offer parking?
No, 6422 Melanzane Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 6422 Melanzane Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6422 Melanzane Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6422 Melanzane Ave. have a pool?
No, 6422 Melanzane Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 6422 Melanzane Ave. have accessible units?
No, 6422 Melanzane Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 6422 Melanzane Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6422 Melanzane Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Collection Overlook
4934 Woodstone Dr
San Antonio, TX 78230
The Boulevard at Sonterra
210 E Sonterra Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78258
Archer Stone Canyon
21302 Encino Commons
San Antonio, TX 78259
Alon at Castle Hills
1835 Lockhill Selma Rd
San Antonio, TX 78213
Artessa at Quarry Village
300 E Basse Rd
San Antonio, TX 78209
Belknap Arms
307 West Mistletoe Avenue
San Antonio, TX 78212
Sunset Canyon
2170 Thousand Oaks Dr
San Antonio, TX 78232
Refugio Place
300 Labor St
San Antonio, TX 78210

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio