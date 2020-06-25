6403 RIDGE TREE DR

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Must See Home!! Move in Ready!! Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath w/ garage in the NE part of town. Office could be used as a 4th bedroom. All new stainless steel appliances, granite counters in kitchen and master bath and freshly painted inside. NO CARPET. Beautiful new vinyl plank flooring. Also has tile and laminate. New water heater. Open floor plan with spacious living room. Good sized backyard. Washer and dryer included if needed. Close to Randolph and Ft Sam. Easy access to I-35 and Loop 1604.