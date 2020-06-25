All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 6403 RIDGE TREE DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
6403 RIDGE TREE DR
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:23 AM

6403 RIDGE TREE DR

6403 Ridge Tree Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6403 Ridge Tree Drive, San Antonio, TX 78233

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Must See Home!! Move in Ready!! Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath w/ garage in the NE part of town. Office could be used as a 4th bedroom. All new stainless steel appliances, granite counters in kitchen and master bath and freshly painted inside. NO CARPET. Beautiful new vinyl plank flooring. Also has tile and laminate. New water heater. Open floor plan with spacious living room. Good sized backyard. Washer and dryer included if needed. Close to Randolph and Ft Sam. Easy access to I-35 and Loop 1604.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6403 RIDGE TREE DR have any available units?
6403 RIDGE TREE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6403 RIDGE TREE DR have?
Some of 6403 RIDGE TREE DR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6403 RIDGE TREE DR currently offering any rent specials?
6403 RIDGE TREE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6403 RIDGE TREE DR pet-friendly?
No, 6403 RIDGE TREE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 6403 RIDGE TREE DR offer parking?
Yes, 6403 RIDGE TREE DR offers parking.
Does 6403 RIDGE TREE DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6403 RIDGE TREE DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6403 RIDGE TREE DR have a pool?
No, 6403 RIDGE TREE DR does not have a pool.
Does 6403 RIDGE TREE DR have accessible units?
No, 6403 RIDGE TREE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6403 RIDGE TREE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 6403 RIDGE TREE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parc at Wall Street
11700 Wallstreet
San Antonio, TX 78230
Retreat At Medical Center
6101 Whitby Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Hardy Oak
23975 Hardy Oak
San Antonio, TX 78260
Dalian Monterrey Village
10102 Ingram Rd
San Antonio, TX 78245
Tribute at the Rim
5810 Worth Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78257
Valencia at Medical
5111 Glen Ridge Drive
San Antonio, TX 78229
The Blair at Bitters
400 W Bitters Rd
San Antonio, TX 78232
711 E Carson
711 East Carson Street
San Antonio, TX 78208

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio