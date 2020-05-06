All apartments in San Antonio
639 Rattler Blf

639 Rattler Bluff · No Longer Available
Location

639 Rattler Bluff, San Antonio, TX 78251
Sierra Springs

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
$15/per adult app fee for a limited time!

Stylish and elegant single-family 2 story house with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage, laundry room, and a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, electric range oven, and a dishwasher, lots of storage throughout the home, the unit is also equipped with double pane windows, air-conditioner, ceiling fans, washer and dryer hookups, and backyard patio. The home has 2 master suites, has a large spacious loft upstairs, large walk-in closets, close to Northwest Vista College, Sea World, Lackland Airforce Base, and access to the community swimming pool.

Rental Terms:
Application Fee: $15 per adult (discounted from $49 for a limited time only!)
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00
No pets allowed
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5700353)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 639 Rattler Blf have any available units?
639 Rattler Blf doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 639 Rattler Blf have?
Some of 639 Rattler Blf's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 639 Rattler Blf currently offering any rent specials?
639 Rattler Blf is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 639 Rattler Blf pet-friendly?
No, 639 Rattler Blf is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 639 Rattler Blf offer parking?
Yes, 639 Rattler Blf offers parking.
Does 639 Rattler Blf have units with washers and dryers?
No, 639 Rattler Blf does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 639 Rattler Blf have a pool?
Yes, 639 Rattler Blf has a pool.
Does 639 Rattler Blf have accessible units?
No, 639 Rattler Blf does not have accessible units.
Does 639 Rattler Blf have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 639 Rattler Blf has units with dishwashers.

