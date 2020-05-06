639 Rattler Blf

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

$15/per adult app fee for a limited time!



Stylish and elegant single-family 2 story house with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage, laundry room, and a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, electric range oven, and a dishwasher, lots of storage throughout the home, the unit is also equipped with double pane windows, air-conditioner, ceiling fans, washer and dryer hookups, and backyard patio. The home has 2 master suites, has a large spacious loft upstairs, large walk-in closets, close to Northwest Vista College, Sea World, Lackland Airforce Base, and access to the community swimming pool.



Rental Terms:

Application Fee: $15 per adult (discounted from $49 for a limited time only!)

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00

No pets allowed

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5700353)