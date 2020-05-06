639 Rattler Blf

Amenities
Stylish and elegant single-family 2 story house with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage, laundry room, and a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, electric range oven, and a dishwasher, lots of storage throughout the home, the unit is also equipped with double pane windows, air-conditioner, ceiling fans, washer and dryer hookups, and backyard patio. The home has 2 master suites, has a large spacious loft upstairs, large walk-in closets, close to Northwest Vista College, Sea World, Lackland Airforce Base, and access to the community swimming pool.
Rental Terms:
Application Fee: $15 per adult (discounted from $49 for a limited time only!)
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00
No pets allowed
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
(RLNE5700353)