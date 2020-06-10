6343 Scrub Jay

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath home ready for immediate move in. This property features an open floor plan, laminate and tile floor throughout all living areas, carpet in the bedrooms, separate dining area, high ceiling and large windows. Large kitchen with all appliances, lots of cabinets space and counter space. Covered patio with mature trees for extra shade. Conveniently located to UTSA, USAA, Medical Center, IH-10, shopping and dining. This property is a must see.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.