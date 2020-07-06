634 Marquette Drive, San Antonio, TX 78228 St. Mary's Gateway District
Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This home has been UPGRADED! Nice new cabinets in the eat-in kitchen. Original hardwood floors through out the home. New light fixtures and Large walk in new tiled shower ! Don't miss this first time rental as it is PERFECT....
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 634 MARQUETTE DR have any available units?
634 MARQUETTE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.