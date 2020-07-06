All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated December 13 2019 at 12:03 AM

634 MARQUETTE DR

634 Marquette Drive · No Longer Available
Location

634 Marquette Drive, San Antonio, TX 78228
St. Mary's Gateway District

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This home has been UPGRADED! Nice new cabinets in the eat-in kitchen. Original hardwood floors through out the home. New light fixtures and Large walk in new tiled shower ! Don't miss this first time rental as it is PERFECT....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 634 MARQUETTE DR have any available units?
634 MARQUETTE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 634 MARQUETTE DR currently offering any rent specials?
634 MARQUETTE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 634 MARQUETTE DR pet-friendly?
No, 634 MARQUETTE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 634 MARQUETTE DR offer parking?
No, 634 MARQUETTE DR does not offer parking.
Does 634 MARQUETTE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 634 MARQUETTE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 634 MARQUETTE DR have a pool?
No, 634 MARQUETTE DR does not have a pool.
Does 634 MARQUETTE DR have accessible units?
No, 634 MARQUETTE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 634 MARQUETTE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 634 MARQUETTE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 634 MARQUETTE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 634 MARQUETTE DR does not have units with air conditioning.

