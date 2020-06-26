6338 VILLAGE CLIFF

Amenities
Upgraded ranch style home near Medical Center featuring 976 sq ft living space, 3 bedrooms, & 2 baths, w/ ceramic tiles & wood floors. throughout. NO CARPETS! W/ ceiling fans & neutral colors throughout. Kitchen comes with breakfast bar, beautiful granite counters, and plenty of cabinet space for storage. The Masters bedroom comes w/ shower stall & single vanity. This home's expansive backyard is perfect for entertaining. Quick access to 1604. Just minutes to Medical Center, LaCantera, & UTSA.