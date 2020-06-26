6338 VILLAGE CLIFF

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Upgraded ranch style home near Medical Center featuring 976 sq ft living space, 3 bedrooms, & 2 baths, w/ ceramic tiles & wood floors. throughout. NO CARPETS! W/ ceiling fans & neutral colors throughout. Kitchen comes with breakfast bar, beautiful granite counters, and plenty of cabinet space for storage. The Masters bedroom comes w/ shower stall & single vanity. This home's expansive backyard is perfect for entertaining. Quick access to 1604. Just minutes to Medical Center, LaCantera, & UTSA.