Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
6338 VILLAGE CLIFF
Last updated June 22 2019 at 6:38 AM

6338 VILLAGE CLIFF

6338 Village Cliff · No Longer Available
Location

6338 Village Cliff, San Antonio, TX 78250
Hidden Meadow

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
Upgraded ranch style home near Medical Center featuring 976 sq ft living space, 3 bedrooms, & 2 baths, w/ ceramic tiles & wood floors. throughout. NO CARPETS! W/ ceiling fans & neutral colors throughout. Kitchen comes with breakfast bar, beautiful granite counters, and plenty of cabinet space for storage. The Masters bedroom comes w/ shower stall & single vanity. This home's expansive backyard is perfect for entertaining. Quick access to 1604. Just minutes to Medical Center, LaCantera, & UTSA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6338 VILLAGE CLIFF have any available units?
6338 VILLAGE CLIFF doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6338 VILLAGE CLIFF have?
Some of 6338 VILLAGE CLIFF's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6338 VILLAGE CLIFF currently offering any rent specials?
6338 VILLAGE CLIFF is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6338 VILLAGE CLIFF pet-friendly?
No, 6338 VILLAGE CLIFF is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 6338 VILLAGE CLIFF offer parking?
Yes, 6338 VILLAGE CLIFF offers parking.
Does 6338 VILLAGE CLIFF have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6338 VILLAGE CLIFF does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6338 VILLAGE CLIFF have a pool?
No, 6338 VILLAGE CLIFF does not have a pool.
Does 6338 VILLAGE CLIFF have accessible units?
No, 6338 VILLAGE CLIFF does not have accessible units.
Does 6338 VILLAGE CLIFF have units with dishwashers?
No, 6338 VILLAGE CLIFF does not have units with dishwashers.
