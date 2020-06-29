All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:44 AM

6336 VILLAGE CLUB

6336 Village Club · No Longer Available
Location

6336 Village Club, San Antonio, TX 78250
Hidden Meadow

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
6336 VILLAGE CLUB Available 05/08/20 4 bedroom rental home (converted garage) in NW San Antonio available! - Garage has been nicely converted to a 4th bedroom with a large closet. Ceramic tile through out home. The back yard features a 6 foot privacy fence and patio slab. Perfect home in the Northwest side!

Application fee; $50 (non refundable)
Security Deposit; $1150.00
Cleaning Deposit: $150.00
Pet Fee: $300 per pet (non-refundable & no aggressive breeds)

Do NOT disturb tenant; this property is still occupied.

-We respect the privacy of our tenants, and would like for them to continue living in a safe and comfortable environment. Prior to the tenant moving out; We will ONLY show the property to those whose application has been approved. Please review options below.

If you would like to schedule a showing on this property:

You must apply online at: https://www.xrpmtx.com/availability

Once your completed application is received, the application process will begin.
If you are approved, we will schedule an appointment for you to view the property with one of our agents.

**Only completed applications will be considered. Applications are taken on a first come, first served basis. Completing an application does NOT guarantee that you will be selected for this property**

If you do not want to apply for the property prior to viewing:

You may view the property once it becomes vacant and available for showings.

This will be on or before 05/01/2020.

Applicants must have an over 600 credit score (or application may be denied or additional deposit will be requested), background check will be completed, applicant must make 3x the monthly rent (gross income), residential history must be good (no broken leases/foreclosures), no aggressive breeds.

(RLNE3270197)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6336 VILLAGE CLUB have any available units?
6336 VILLAGE CLUB doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 6336 VILLAGE CLUB currently offering any rent specials?
6336 VILLAGE CLUB is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6336 VILLAGE CLUB pet-friendly?
Yes, 6336 VILLAGE CLUB is pet friendly.
Does 6336 VILLAGE CLUB offer parking?
Yes, 6336 VILLAGE CLUB offers parking.
Does 6336 VILLAGE CLUB have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6336 VILLAGE CLUB does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6336 VILLAGE CLUB have a pool?
No, 6336 VILLAGE CLUB does not have a pool.
Does 6336 VILLAGE CLUB have accessible units?
No, 6336 VILLAGE CLUB does not have accessible units.
Does 6336 VILLAGE CLUB have units with dishwashers?
No, 6336 VILLAGE CLUB does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6336 VILLAGE CLUB have units with air conditioning?
No, 6336 VILLAGE CLUB does not have units with air conditioning.

