Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

6336 VILLAGE CLUB Available 05/08/20 4 bedroom rental home (converted garage) in NW San Antonio available! - Garage has been nicely converted to a 4th bedroom with a large closet. Ceramic tile through out home. The back yard features a 6 foot privacy fence and patio slab. Perfect home in the Northwest side!



Application fee; $50 (non refundable)

Security Deposit; $1150.00

Cleaning Deposit: $150.00

Pet Fee: $300 per pet (non-refundable & no aggressive breeds)



Do NOT disturb tenant; this property is still occupied.



-We respect the privacy of our tenants, and would like for them to continue living in a safe and comfortable environment. Prior to the tenant moving out; We will ONLY show the property to those whose application has been approved. Please review options below.



If you would like to schedule a showing on this property:



You must apply online at: https://www.xrpmtx.com/availability



Once your completed application is received, the application process will begin.

If you are approved, we will schedule an appointment for you to view the property with one of our agents.



**Only completed applications will be considered. Applications are taken on a first come, first served basis. Completing an application does NOT guarantee that you will be selected for this property**



If you do not want to apply for the property prior to viewing:



You may view the property once it becomes vacant and available for showings.



This will be on or before 05/01/2020.



Applicants must have an over 600 credit score (or application may be denied or additional deposit will be requested), background check will be completed, applicant must make 3x the monthly rent (gross income), residential history must be good (no broken leases/foreclosures), no aggressive breeds.



