All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 6319 WADDESDON WOOD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
6319 WADDESDON WOOD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6319 WADDESDON WOOD

6319 Waddesdon Wood · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6319 Waddesdon Wood, San Antonio, TX 78233

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great duplex in excellent location. Property is walking distance to Wood middle school. In a cul-de-sac for extra privacy. 2 Bedroom, 1.5, Large covered patio and roomy back yard. Close to plenty of shopping. This one will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6319 WADDESDON WOOD have any available units?
6319 WADDESDON WOOD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 6319 WADDESDON WOOD currently offering any rent specials?
6319 WADDESDON WOOD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6319 WADDESDON WOOD pet-friendly?
No, 6319 WADDESDON WOOD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 6319 WADDESDON WOOD offer parking?
Yes, 6319 WADDESDON WOOD offers parking.
Does 6319 WADDESDON WOOD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6319 WADDESDON WOOD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6319 WADDESDON WOOD have a pool?
No, 6319 WADDESDON WOOD does not have a pool.
Does 6319 WADDESDON WOOD have accessible units?
No, 6319 WADDESDON WOOD does not have accessible units.
Does 6319 WADDESDON WOOD have units with dishwashers?
No, 6319 WADDESDON WOOD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6319 WADDESDON WOOD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6319 WADDESDON WOOD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Anthony at Canyon Springs
24245 Wilderness Oak
San Antonio, TX 78258
The Park On Wurzbach
4707 Wurzbach Road
San Antonio, TX 78238
Rock Canyon Apartments
3902 Perrin Central Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78217
Birchleaf
202 Birchleaf Street
San Antonio, TX 78216
Greenbrier Apartments
8535 Greenbrier
San Antonio, TX 78209
Westmount At Houston Street
4611 E Houston St
San Antonio, TX 78220
Windbury Apartments Homes
4515 Gardendale St
San Antonio, TX 78240
Sereno Park Apartments
3903 SE Military Dr
San Antonio, TX 78223

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio