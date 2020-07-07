Great duplex in excellent location. Property is walking distance to Wood middle school. In a cul-de-sac for extra privacy. 2 Bedroom, 1.5, Large covered patio and roomy back yard. Close to plenty of shopping. This one will not last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6319 WADDESDON WOOD have any available units?
6319 WADDESDON WOOD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.