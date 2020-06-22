6315 Melanzane Ave Unit 1

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage stainless steel ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL 3 bedroom 2.5 bath unit available now! - This BEAUTIFUL unit offers it ALL! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, tile flooring downstairs, all stainless steel appliances included as well as washer/dryer connections! All bedrooms located upstairs with full bathroom in master bedroom. Backyard fully fenced, and a one car garage! Call today to get more information! 210-787-3876 Ext 1



Renter's Insurance: Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory



***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5854837)