San Antonio, TX
6315 Melanzane Ave Unit 1
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

6315 Melanzane Ave Unit 1

6315 Melanzane Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6315 Melanzane Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78233

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL 3 bedroom 2.5 bath unit available now! - This BEAUTIFUL unit offers it ALL! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, tile flooring downstairs, all stainless steel appliances included as well as washer/dryer connections! All bedrooms located upstairs with full bathroom in master bedroom. Backyard fully fenced, and a one car garage! Call today to get more information! 210-787-3876 Ext 1

Renter's Insurance: Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5854837)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

