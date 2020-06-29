631 WARE BLVD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3/2 on 1 ACRE, SHORT WALK TO IDEA SOUTH FLORES - Sought after Harlandale SE neighborhood. More than one acre of land with pool.



This 3 bedroom 2 bath is large inside with a separate den that can be used as a 4th bedroom.



Huge covered parking area for parking, gatherings, and barbecues plus a 2 car garage. Large deck off of the master bedroom that leads to the swimming pool and overlooks the 1.05 acres of land! Lots of room.



Washer and dryer included! HVAC is brand new.



Great location with tons of potential.



(RLNE4813093)