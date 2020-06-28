All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated November 6 2019 at 11:46 AM

631 Cedar

631 Cedar Street · No Longer Available
Location

631 Cedar Street, San Antonio, TX 78210
King William

Amenities

3 bdrm home in historic King William district for rent! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in the historic King William district. Washer/dryer connections are included. Kitchen features a gas cooktop, double ovens, granite countertops, custom cabinets, and wood floors. Many original features, such as beautiful see-thru bookcases, were preserved! Pictures do not do this home justice, you must see it for yourself!!

-Application Fee: $60 per adult, non-refundable
-Security Deposit: $1750
-Cleaning Deposit: $150
-Pet Deposit: $300 per pet, non-refundable

-Applicants must have an over 600 credit score; a score lower than 600 will require an additional security deposit
-Background check will be completed, and must be clear of felonies
-Applicant's Gross Income must be 3x the monthly rent
-Residential history will be reviewed; no broken leases/foreclosure will be accepted
-Your furry friends are welcome, with a $300 non-refundable pet deposit; No aggressive breeds will be allowed

(RLNE5114869)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 631 Cedar have any available units?
631 Cedar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 631 Cedar have?
Some of 631 Cedar's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 631 Cedar currently offering any rent specials?
631 Cedar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 631 Cedar pet-friendly?
Yes, 631 Cedar is pet friendly.
Does 631 Cedar offer parking?
No, 631 Cedar does not offer parking.
Does 631 Cedar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 631 Cedar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 631 Cedar have a pool?
No, 631 Cedar does not have a pool.
Does 631 Cedar have accessible units?
No, 631 Cedar does not have accessible units.
Does 631 Cedar have units with dishwashers?
No, 631 Cedar does not have units with dishwashers.
