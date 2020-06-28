Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly oven

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors oven w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 bdrm home in historic King William district for rent! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in the historic King William district. Washer/dryer connections are included. Kitchen features a gas cooktop, double ovens, granite countertops, custom cabinets, and wood floors. Many original features, such as beautiful see-thru bookcases, were preserved! Pictures do not do this home justice, you must see it for yourself!!



-Application Fee: $60 per adult, non-refundable

-Security Deposit: $1750

-Cleaning Deposit: $150

-Pet Deposit: $300 per pet, non-refundable



-Applicants must have an over 600 credit score; a score lower than 600 will require an additional security deposit

-Background check will be completed, and must be clear of felonies

-Applicant's Gross Income must be 3x the monthly rent

-Residential history will be reviewed; no broken leases/foreclosure will be accepted

-Your furry friends are welcome, with a $300 non-refundable pet deposit; No aggressive breeds will be allowed



