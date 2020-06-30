Rent Calculator
Last updated November 28 2019 at 10:15 AM

Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
630 Bailey Ave
630 Bailey Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
San Antonio
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Location
630 Bailey Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78210
Highland Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Be the first to enjoy this complete renovated 2 bed 1 bath with Washer, dryer, refrigerator, and stove included. 10-15 minutes from downtown. Access to major highways. Pets welcome.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 630 Bailey Ave have any available units?
630 Bailey Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 630 Bailey Ave have?
Some of 630 Bailey Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 630 Bailey Ave currently offering any rent specials?
630 Bailey Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 630 Bailey Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 630 Bailey Ave is pet friendly.
Does 630 Bailey Ave offer parking?
No, 630 Bailey Ave does not offer parking.
Does 630 Bailey Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 630 Bailey Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 630 Bailey Ave have a pool?
No, 630 Bailey Ave does not have a pool.
Does 630 Bailey Ave have accessible units?
No, 630 Bailey Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 630 Bailey Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 630 Bailey Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
