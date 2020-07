Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

6238 W Jolie Ct - Beautiful 3/2.5/1 townhome in The Plaza subdivision. 1st foor features include living/dinning room combo, stunning kitchen with custom cabinets, marble counter tops, refrigerator stays, Utility Room includes washer & dryer. All bedrooms are good size and located on the 2nd floor. Easy to maintain, private, fenced backyard has covered slab patio and deck. HOA maintains front yard. Owner says "no smoking on property but pets negotiable" This is a must see!



(RLNE5682944)