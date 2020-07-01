6215 Stable Trail

Amenities

3 Bedroom 2 Bath home in Oakmont Community! - Beautiful one story 3 bedroom 2 full bath home in a Oakmont community. Split master bedroom off living room with private master bath. Separate walk-in shower and garden tub w/ dual sinks. Additional bedrooms and full guest bath on opposite side of house. Faux wood firelogs in gas fireplace placed centrally in the main living room area.Two separate dining areas on either side of Kitchen; refrigerator comes with rental. Utility room with washer/dryer connections off Kitchen area. Mature trees and fruit trees in spacious backyard area.



Please call (210) 339-2943 with any questions.



Security deposit minimum one month rent, based on credit results.

$100.00 one time lease administration fee

Required with ALL lease agreements under ForeFront Property Management is the Bronze Resident Benefits Package. Inclusions in the Bronze Resident Benefits Package:

- Included Online Resident Portal for Maintenance, Payment Options, and Electronic Statements.

- 24/7 Maintenance Hotline with Live Phone Support.

- HVAC Preventive Maintenance Program

- Free Credit Reporting for All Rental Payments made during this Lease to Experian.

Cost- $30/month



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.



