San Antonio, TX
6215 Stable Trail
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:22 AM

6215 Stable Trail

6215 Stable Trail Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6215 Stable Trail Drive, San Antonio, TX 78249
Oakmont Downs

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
air conditioning
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
3 Bedroom 2 Bath home in Oakmont Community! - Beautiful one story 3 bedroom 2 full bath home in a Oakmont community. Split master bedroom off living room with private master bath. Separate walk-in shower and garden tub w/ dual sinks. Additional bedrooms and full guest bath on opposite side of house. Faux wood firelogs in gas fireplace placed centrally in the main living room area.Two separate dining areas on either side of Kitchen; refrigerator comes with rental. Utility room with washer/dryer connections off Kitchen area. Mature trees and fruit trees in spacious backyard area.

Please call (210) 339-2943 with any questions.

Security deposit minimum one month rent, based on credit results.
$100.00 one time lease administration fee
Required with ALL lease agreements under ForeFront Property Management is the Bronze Resident Benefits Package. Inclusions in the Bronze Resident Benefits Package:
- Included Online Resident Portal for Maintenance, Payment Options, and Electronic Statements.
- 24/7 Maintenance Hotline with Live Phone Support.
- HVAC Preventive Maintenance Program
- Free Credit Reporting for All Rental Payments made during this Lease to Experian.
Cost- $30/month

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.

(RLNE5414852)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6215 Stable Trail have any available units?
6215 Stable Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6215 Stable Trail have?
Some of 6215 Stable Trail's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6215 Stable Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6215 Stable Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6215 Stable Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 6215 Stable Trail is pet friendly.
Does 6215 Stable Trail offer parking?
No, 6215 Stable Trail does not offer parking.
Does 6215 Stable Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6215 Stable Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6215 Stable Trail have a pool?
No, 6215 Stable Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6215 Stable Trail have accessible units?
No, 6215 Stable Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6215 Stable Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 6215 Stable Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

