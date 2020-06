Amenities

GREAT LOCATION! LOCATED 10 MINUTES AWAY FROM I10, EASY ACCESS TO USAA, UTSA, VALERO! HOME HAS SEVERAL WINDOWS FOR NATURAL LIGHTING, HIGH CEILINGS, ALL BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS WITH A BONUS ROOM DOWN - CAN BE USED AS AN EXTRA LIVING SPACE, ROOM OR OFFICE. WE'VE ADDED IN NEW CARPET, TREE TRIMMING, FENCE REPAIR AND PAINT THROUGH OUT. SPACIOUS BACKYARD YARD WITH MATURED TREES AND LOTS OF SPACE FOR ENTERTAINING IF DESIRED. SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY!!!