Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
6207 Heathers Bend
Last updated August 22 2019 at 7:35 AM

6207 Heathers Bend

6207 Heathers Bend · No Longer Available
Location

6207 Heathers Bend, San Antonio, TX 78227
Springvale

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
The Daventry floorplan is a lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. This home offers a spacious family room, a breakfast room and a formal dining room, huge master closet, and the laundry room is conveniently located upstairs with all of the bedrooms. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6207 Heathers Bend have any available units?
6207 Heathers Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6207 Heathers Bend have?
Some of 6207 Heathers Bend's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6207 Heathers Bend currently offering any rent specials?
6207 Heathers Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6207 Heathers Bend pet-friendly?
No, 6207 Heathers Bend is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 6207 Heathers Bend offer parking?
Yes, 6207 Heathers Bend offers parking.
Does 6207 Heathers Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6207 Heathers Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6207 Heathers Bend have a pool?
No, 6207 Heathers Bend does not have a pool.
Does 6207 Heathers Bend have accessible units?
No, 6207 Heathers Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 6207 Heathers Bend have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6207 Heathers Bend has units with dishwashers.
