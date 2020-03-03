All apartments in San Antonio
6115 Travis Summit

Location

6115 Travis Summit, San Antonio, TX 78218

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
Like new Bella Vista home now available in Northeast Crossing! Open floor plan features four bedrooms with the master suite located downstairs along with an additional study. Large island kitchen features SS appliances, tumbled stone back-splash, and granite countertops. Master bedroom features a bay window and a large on-suite bathroom. Vinyl wood flooring in the family, study room, and all wet areas for easy cleaning. Covered patio out back makes this property perfect for entertaining. Will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6115 Travis Summit have any available units?
6115 Travis Summit doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6115 Travis Summit have?
Some of 6115 Travis Summit's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6115 Travis Summit currently offering any rent specials?
6115 Travis Summit is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6115 Travis Summit pet-friendly?
No, 6115 Travis Summit is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 6115 Travis Summit offer parking?
Yes, 6115 Travis Summit offers parking.
Does 6115 Travis Summit have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6115 Travis Summit does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6115 Travis Summit have a pool?
No, 6115 Travis Summit does not have a pool.
Does 6115 Travis Summit have accessible units?
No, 6115 Travis Summit does not have accessible units.
Does 6115 Travis Summit have units with dishwashers?
No, 6115 Travis Summit does not have units with dishwashers.
