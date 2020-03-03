6115 Travis Summit

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Like new Bella Vista home now available in Northeast Crossing! Open floor plan features four bedrooms with the master suite located downstairs along with an additional study. Large island kitchen features SS appliances, tumbled stone back-splash, and granite countertops. Master bedroom features a bay window and a large on-suite bathroom. Vinyl wood flooring in the family, study room, and all wet areas for easy cleaning. Covered patio out back makes this property perfect for entertaining. Will not last long!