Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Updated home in Northeast San Antonio Now Available! - This beautifully updated home is ready for move-in. The home has new paint in and out, new A/C 9/2019, new faux wood flooring, new 2 blinds, new appliances, spacious layout. The home is near I35 access. Won't last long at this great price with all the added upgrades.



