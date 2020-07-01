All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated April 14 2020 at 7:07 AM

6102 Valley Tree

6102 Valley Tree Street · No Longer Available
Location

6102 Valley Tree Street, San Antonio, TX 78250
Great Northwest

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
This newly remodeled home has been fully upgraded from head to toe and is ready for immediate move-in! Upgrades include: BONUS OFFICE (which can be utilized as a 4th bedroom), beautiful quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, fresh paint throughout, new flooring, and stunning bathrooms! This home is situated on a corner lot with lush trees and ample amount of space for the kids to play or for families to BBQ.

REQUIREMENTS:
-Household income must be 3x rent
-No previous evictions or foreclosures

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6102 Valley Tree have any available units?
6102 Valley Tree doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6102 Valley Tree have?
Some of 6102 Valley Tree's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6102 Valley Tree currently offering any rent specials?
6102 Valley Tree is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6102 Valley Tree pet-friendly?
Yes, 6102 Valley Tree is pet friendly.
Does 6102 Valley Tree offer parking?
Yes, 6102 Valley Tree offers parking.
Does 6102 Valley Tree have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6102 Valley Tree offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6102 Valley Tree have a pool?
No, 6102 Valley Tree does not have a pool.
Does 6102 Valley Tree have accessible units?
No, 6102 Valley Tree does not have accessible units.
Does 6102 Valley Tree have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6102 Valley Tree has units with dishwashers.

