6102 Valley Tree

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage cats allowed

This newly remodeled home has been fully upgraded from head to toe and is ready for immediate move-in! Upgrades include: BONUS OFFICE (which can be utilized as a 4th bedroom), beautiful quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, fresh paint throughout, new flooring, and stunning bathrooms! This home is situated on a corner lot with lush trees and ample amount of space for the kids to play or for families to BBQ.



REQUIREMENTS:

-Household income must be 3x rent

-No previous evictions or foreclosures