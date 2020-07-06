All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

607 E. Guenther

607 East Guenther Street · No Longer Available
Location

607 East Guenther Street, San Antonio, TX 78210
King William

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rental Home in the King William District - Charming move in ready 2 bedroom 2 bath in King William district. Walking distance to Southtown, Blue Star, Riverwalk, San Antonio River and much more. Features include: updated appliances, office area perfect for anyone who works from home, covered patio, storage shed and newer central HVAC! Make this your home today and start living the downtown life!!!

Application Fee: $60 per adult, non refundable
Security Deposit: $1900.00
Cleaning Deposit: $150.00
Pet Deposit: $300 per pet, non-refundable

-Applicants must have an over 600 credit score; a score lower than 600 will require an additional security deposit
-Background check will be completed, and must be clear of felonies
-Applicant's Gross Income must be 3x the monthly rent
-Residential history will be reviewed; no broken leases/foreclosure will be accepted
-Your furry friends are welcome, with a $300 non refundable pet deposit; No aggressive breeds will be allowed

(RLNE5434658)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 607 E. Guenther have any available units?
607 E. Guenther doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 607 E. Guenther have?
Some of 607 E. Guenther's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 607 E. Guenther currently offering any rent specials?
607 E. Guenther is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 E. Guenther pet-friendly?
Yes, 607 E. Guenther is pet friendly.
Does 607 E. Guenther offer parking?
No, 607 E. Guenther does not offer parking.
Does 607 E. Guenther have units with washers and dryers?
No, 607 E. Guenther does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 E. Guenther have a pool?
No, 607 E. Guenther does not have a pool.
Does 607 E. Guenther have accessible units?
No, 607 E. Guenther does not have accessible units.
Does 607 E. Guenther have units with dishwashers?
No, 607 E. Guenther does not have units with dishwashers.

