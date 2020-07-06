607 E. Guenther

Amenities

Rental Home in the King William District - Charming move in ready 2 bedroom 2 bath in King William district. Walking distance to Southtown, Blue Star, Riverwalk, San Antonio River and much more. Features include: updated appliances, office area perfect for anyone who works from home, covered patio, storage shed and newer central HVAC! Make this your home today and start living the downtown life!!!



Application Fee: $60 per adult, non refundable

Security Deposit: $1900.00

Cleaning Deposit: $150.00

Pet Deposit: $300 per pet, non-refundable



-Applicants must have an over 600 credit score; a score lower than 600 will require an additional security deposit

-Background check will be completed, and must be clear of felonies

-Applicant's Gross Income must be 3x the monthly rent

-Residential history will be reviewed; no broken leases/foreclosure will be accepted

-Your furry friends are welcome, with a $300 non refundable pet deposit; No aggressive breeds will be allowed



