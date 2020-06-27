All apartments in San Antonio
606 Mission Street

606 Mission Street · No Longer Available
Location

606 Mission Street, San Antonio, TX 78210
King William

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Available 08/01/19 This charming duplex is a one bedroom, one bath. It is 1920s construction, has lots of character and original architectural features, including high ceilings, built-in shelves, wall cubbies, faux fireplace feature wall, beautiful hard wood floors throughout (tile in kitchen and bathroom) etc. Central A/C, tankless water heater, lots of windows that bring in natural light all day long, extra outdoor storage space, washer and dryer on premises. Rent includes yard maintenance and water. Each unit's tenants pay electricity, cable, internet, etc. Small dogs will be considered with additional pet rent. No cats, please.
First month's rent + one month's rent deposit due upon signing 1 year lease. Serious inquiries only, please.

Just blocks from the River Walk, Blue Star Complex, S. Alamo Street, lots of local restaurants and bars and in prime location for Fiesta, King William's Fair, and First Friday celebrations among many other cultural opportunities.
Check out King William: http://kingwilliamculturalartsdistrict.com/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 Mission Street have any available units?
606 Mission Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 606 Mission Street have?
Some of 606 Mission Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 606 Mission Street currently offering any rent specials?
606 Mission Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 Mission Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 606 Mission Street is pet friendly.
Does 606 Mission Street offer parking?
Yes, 606 Mission Street offers parking.
Does 606 Mission Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 606 Mission Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 Mission Street have a pool?
No, 606 Mission Street does not have a pool.
Does 606 Mission Street have accessible units?
No, 606 Mission Street does not have accessible units.
Does 606 Mission Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 606 Mission Street does not have units with dishwashers.
