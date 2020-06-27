606 Mission Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Available 08/01/19 This charming duplex is a one bedroom, one bath. It is 1920s construction, has lots of character and original architectural features, including high ceilings, built-in shelves, wall cubbies, faux fireplace feature wall, beautiful hard wood floors throughout (tile in kitchen and bathroom) etc. Central A/C, tankless water heater, lots of windows that bring in natural light all day long, extra outdoor storage space, washer and dryer on premises. Rent includes yard maintenance and water. Each unit's tenants pay electricity, cable, internet, etc. Small dogs will be considered with additional pet rent. No cats, please.

First month's rent + one month's rent deposit due upon signing 1 year lease. Serious inquiries only, please.



Just blocks from the River Walk, Blue Star Complex, S. Alamo Street, lots of local restaurants and bars and in prime location for Fiesta, King William's Fair, and First Friday celebrations among many other cultural opportunities.

Check out King William: http://kingwilliamculturalartsdistrict.com/



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/san-antonio-tx?lid=12384850



(RLNE5019795)