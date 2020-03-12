All apartments in San Antonio
6023 LAKE VICTORIA ST
Last updated April 11 2019 at 2:06 AM

6023 LAKE VICTORIA ST

6023 Lake Victoria St · No Longer Available
Location

6023 Lake Victoria St, San Antonio, TX 78222
Lakeside

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful one story house that is ready to move in. The house features an open concept floor plan, amazing back yard space with a covered attached slab decking to entertain, and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6023 LAKE VICTORIA ST have any available units?
6023 LAKE VICTORIA ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 6023 LAKE VICTORIA ST currently offering any rent specials?
6023 LAKE VICTORIA ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6023 LAKE VICTORIA ST pet-friendly?
No, 6023 LAKE VICTORIA ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 6023 LAKE VICTORIA ST offer parking?
Yes, 6023 LAKE VICTORIA ST offers parking.
Does 6023 LAKE VICTORIA ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6023 LAKE VICTORIA ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6023 LAKE VICTORIA ST have a pool?
No, 6023 LAKE VICTORIA ST does not have a pool.
Does 6023 LAKE VICTORIA ST have accessible units?
No, 6023 LAKE VICTORIA ST does not have accessible units.
Does 6023 LAKE VICTORIA ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 6023 LAKE VICTORIA ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6023 LAKE VICTORIA ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 6023 LAKE VICTORIA ST does not have units with air conditioning.
