6 PEARL CT

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Renovated 2 bedroom home in the Beacon Hill area! - Must see this cozy 2 bedroom bungalow style home in the Beacon Hill area. Homes features include: Central HVAC, tankless water heaters, vinyl plank floors & fenced in backyards.



Application Fee: $60 per person over the age of 18

Security Deposit: $1100.00

Cleaning Deposit: $150

Pet Deposit: $300 per pet (non-refundable)



Applicants must have an over 600 credit score (or application may be denied or additional deposit will be requested), background check will be completed, applicants must make 3x the monthly rent (gross income), residential history must be good (no broken leases/foreclosures), no aggressive breeds.



(RLNE3787957)