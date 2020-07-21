All apartments in San Antonio
6 PEARL CT
Last updated August 28 2019 at 1:16 PM

6 PEARL CT

6 Pearl Court · No Longer Available
Location

6 Pearl Court, San Antonio, TX 78212
Beacon Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Renovated 2 bedroom home in the Beacon Hill area! - Must see this cozy 2 bedroom bungalow style home in the Beacon Hill area. Homes features include: Central HVAC, tankless water heaters, vinyl plank floors & fenced in backyards.

Application Fee: $60 per person over the age of 18
Security Deposit: $1100.00
Cleaning Deposit: $150
Pet Deposit: $300 per pet (non-refundable)

Applicants must have an over 600 credit score (or application may be denied or additional deposit will be requested), background check will be completed, applicants must make 3x the monthly rent (gross income), residential history must be good (no broken leases/foreclosures), no aggressive breeds.

(RLNE3787957)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 PEARL CT have any available units?
6 PEARL CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 6 PEARL CT currently offering any rent specials?
6 PEARL CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 PEARL CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 6 PEARL CT is pet friendly.
Does 6 PEARL CT offer parking?
No, 6 PEARL CT does not offer parking.
Does 6 PEARL CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 PEARL CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 PEARL CT have a pool?
No, 6 PEARL CT does not have a pool.
Does 6 PEARL CT have accessible units?
No, 6 PEARL CT does not have accessible units.
Does 6 PEARL CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 PEARL CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6 PEARL CT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6 PEARL CT has units with air conditioning.
