Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal oven range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fantastic house located on the far Northwest side of San Antonio minutes from 1604, 151, Sea World, and Alamo Ranch. Open floor plan that leads into the eat in kitchen area. Laminate flooring and carpet throughout house. Roomy bedrooms with 2 full bathroom. Large backyard that is perfect for entertaining. Schedule your showing today. Contact Erika with any questions 210-301-5842.