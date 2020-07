Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

MOVE IN READY!!! Located close to a shopping center. If you are searching for a charming and a peaceful setting, this is the home for you. Very private back yard surrounded by a covered patio and mature trees. The yard is very low maintenance.