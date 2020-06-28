5934 WOODRIDGE ROCK

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Beautifully updated one story bright and open home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 2 car garage. Huge fenced in backyard with two covered patios and one open patio. Lots of outdoor living space. Master has huge shower with dual water heads and large walk in closet. Wood laminate and tile throughout. Great neighborhood pool, tennis courts and park. Close to USAA, UTSA, Valero, Medical Center, La Conterra Shopping and The Rim. Rent includes yard maintenance. Income should be 3 times monthly rent. Thank you