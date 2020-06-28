All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 5934 WOODRIDGE ROCK.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
5934 WOODRIDGE ROCK
Last updated February 5 2020 at 4:58 AM

5934 WOODRIDGE ROCK

5934 Woodridge Rock · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5934 Woodridge Rock, San Antonio, TX 78249
Woodridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautifully updated one story bright and open home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 2 car garage. Huge fenced in backyard with two covered patios and one open patio. Lots of outdoor living space. Master has huge shower with dual water heads and large walk in closet. Wood laminate and tile throughout. Great neighborhood pool, tennis courts and park. Close to USAA, UTSA, Valero, Medical Center, La Conterra Shopping and The Rim. Rent includes yard maintenance. Income should be 3 times monthly rent. Thank you

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5934 WOODRIDGE ROCK have any available units?
5934 WOODRIDGE ROCK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5934 WOODRIDGE ROCK have?
Some of 5934 WOODRIDGE ROCK's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5934 WOODRIDGE ROCK currently offering any rent specials?
5934 WOODRIDGE ROCK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5934 WOODRIDGE ROCK pet-friendly?
No, 5934 WOODRIDGE ROCK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 5934 WOODRIDGE ROCK offer parking?
Yes, 5934 WOODRIDGE ROCK offers parking.
Does 5934 WOODRIDGE ROCK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5934 WOODRIDGE ROCK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5934 WOODRIDGE ROCK have a pool?
Yes, 5934 WOODRIDGE ROCK has a pool.
Does 5934 WOODRIDGE ROCK have accessible units?
No, 5934 WOODRIDGE ROCK does not have accessible units.
Does 5934 WOODRIDGE ROCK have units with dishwashers?
No, 5934 WOODRIDGE ROCK does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Move Cross Country
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Allena
1004 Allena Drive
San Antonio, TX 78213
Oxford at Sonterra
19950 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78258
Ventura Ridge
5602 Presidio Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78249
Providence Estates Townhomes
6298 Lockhill Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
The Fredd
9109 Dartbrook Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Dwell at Legacy
1810 E Sonterra Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78259
Platinum Shavano Oaks
14811 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78231
SUNGATE APARTMENTS
4227 Sun Gate Street
San Antonio, TX 78217

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio