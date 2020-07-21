All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:55 AM

5923 Trent Ranch

5923 Trent Ranch · No Longer Available
Location

5923 Trent Ranch, San Antonio, TX 78249

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Awesome Location, minutes from USAA, UTSA, and the Medical Center - Great Location just minutes to USAA, UTSA and the Medical Center, if you are looking for convenience, lots of space and a well maintained newer home then this is the home for you. Shopping and entertainment are just down the street with easy access to IH 10 this home offers a great opportunity to get it all; price, location, energy efficiency and lots of space for the money. Call today to schedule your showing appointment!

(RLNE1878785)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5923 Trent Rnch have any available units?
5923 Trent Rnch doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 5923 Trent Rnch currently offering any rent specials?
5923 Trent Rnch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5923 Trent Rnch pet-friendly?
Yes, 5923 Trent Rnch is pet friendly.
Does 5923 Trent Rnch offer parking?
No, 5923 Trent Rnch does not offer parking.
Does 5923 Trent Rnch have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5923 Trent Rnch does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5923 Trent Rnch have a pool?
No, 5923 Trent Rnch does not have a pool.
Does 5923 Trent Rnch have accessible units?
No, 5923 Trent Rnch does not have accessible units.
Does 5923 Trent Rnch have units with dishwashers?
No, 5923 Trent Rnch does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5923 Trent Rnch have units with air conditioning?
No, 5923 Trent Rnch does not have units with air conditioning.
