5923 Trent Rnch

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Awesome Location, minutes from USAA, UTSA, and the Medical Center - Great Location just minutes to USAA, UTSA and the Medical Center, if you are looking for convenience, lots of space and a well maintained newer home then this is the home for you. Shopping and entertainment are just down the street with easy access to IH 10 this home offers a great opportunity to get it all; price, location, energy efficiency and lots of space for the money. Call today to schedule your showing appointment!



(RLNE1878785)