Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
5911 Hidden Boulder
Last updated May 21 2019 at 1:33 PM

5911 Hidden Boulder

5911 Hidden Boulder Street · No Longer Available
Location

5911 Hidden Boulder Street, San Antonio, TX 78250
Hidden Meadow

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1c01594009 ---- Great 1 story home right off Timber Path. Open floor plan, covered back patio and more. SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS $300.00 PER PET, CASE-BY-CASE BASIS. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly. *Pets Allowed Ac Central Appliance Dishwasher Flooring Tile Indoor Walk In Closets Outdoor Fenced Parking 2 Car Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5911 Hidden Boulder have any available units?
5911 Hidden Boulder doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5911 Hidden Boulder have?
Some of 5911 Hidden Boulder's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5911 Hidden Boulder currently offering any rent specials?
5911 Hidden Boulder is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5911 Hidden Boulder pet-friendly?
Yes, 5911 Hidden Boulder is pet friendly.
Does 5911 Hidden Boulder offer parking?
Yes, 5911 Hidden Boulder offers parking.
Does 5911 Hidden Boulder have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5911 Hidden Boulder does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5911 Hidden Boulder have a pool?
No, 5911 Hidden Boulder does not have a pool.
Does 5911 Hidden Boulder have accessible units?
No, 5911 Hidden Boulder does not have accessible units.
Does 5911 Hidden Boulder have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5911 Hidden Boulder has units with dishwashers.
