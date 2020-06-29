All apartments in San Antonio
5854 Providence Oak

5854 Providence Oak · No Longer Available
Location

5854 Providence Oak, San Antonio, TX 78249

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous 3/2, one story for rent! Wood & Tile flooring, Island kitchen with two common areas, Security system, water softener, double pane windows, covered patio, and automatic garage door with remote. Storage building in backyard. Near UTSA, medical center, restaurants and shopping. Apply at www.ReHomingTexas.com, all applicants 18 or older must submit application. $400 pet fee nonrefundable, some restrictions apply. Use Pet Screening link. https://rehomingtexas.petscreening.com App fee $70.00. Screening criteria can be found at www.ReHomingTexas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5854 Providence Oak have any available units?
5854 Providence Oak doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5854 Providence Oak have?
Some of 5854 Providence Oak's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5854 Providence Oak currently offering any rent specials?
5854 Providence Oak is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5854 Providence Oak pet-friendly?
Yes, 5854 Providence Oak is pet friendly.
Does 5854 Providence Oak offer parking?
Yes, 5854 Providence Oak offers parking.
Does 5854 Providence Oak have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5854 Providence Oak does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5854 Providence Oak have a pool?
No, 5854 Providence Oak does not have a pool.
Does 5854 Providence Oak have accessible units?
No, 5854 Providence Oak does not have accessible units.
Does 5854 Providence Oak have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5854 Providence Oak has units with dishwashers.
