5854 Providence Oak

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning refrigerator

Gorgeous 3/2, one story for rent! Wood & Tile flooring, Island kitchen with two common areas, Security system, water softener, double pane windows, covered patio, and automatic garage door with remote. Storage building in backyard. Near UTSA, medical center, restaurants and shopping. Apply at www.ReHomingTexas.com, all applicants 18 or older must submit application. $400 pet fee nonrefundable, some restrictions apply. Use Pet Screening link. https://rehomingtexas.petscreening.com App fee $70.00. Screening criteria can be found at www.ReHomingTexas.com