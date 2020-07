5842 Spring Sq

Amenities

NICE 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH IN SPRING CREEK***TILED FLOORING***FIREPLACE***CEILING FANS***NORTH EAST IND. SCHOOL DISTRICT***REFRIGERATOR, WASHER, & DRYER TO CONVEY BUT WILL NOT BE REPAIRED OR REPLACED BY OWNER***WE CAN ALSO HAVE THEM REMOVED***EASY ACCESS TO RANDOLPH AFB, FT. SAM, & SHOPPING***$55 APP FEE PER PERSON NON REFUNDABLE*LEASE MUST COMMENCE WITHIN 10 DAYS OF APPROVAL*PET RESTRICTIONS*APP FEE, FIRST MONTHS RENT, PET FEE(S), & SEC. DEPOSIT MUST BE IN CERTIFIED FUNDS



(RLNE4992977)