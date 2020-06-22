All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5839 TIMBERHURST

5839 Timberhurst · No Longer Available
Location

5839 Timberhurst, San Antonio, TX 78250
Great Northwest

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
No Pets! This property is one of the newest houses in the subdivision. Impressive fireplace & wood laminate floors greet you as you enter. All 3 bedrooms have ceiling fans. House located in a semi-cul-de-sac for maximum quiet & very little traffic. Security Deposit and Application Fees required with application. No cash or personal checks. Rental application packages have been placed in the property & in MLS under Add'l Information. Prospective tenants must use our applications.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5839 TIMBERHURST have any available units?
5839 TIMBERHURST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5839 TIMBERHURST have?
Some of 5839 TIMBERHURST's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5839 TIMBERHURST currently offering any rent specials?
5839 TIMBERHURST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5839 TIMBERHURST pet-friendly?
No, 5839 TIMBERHURST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 5839 TIMBERHURST offer parking?
Yes, 5839 TIMBERHURST does offer parking.
Does 5839 TIMBERHURST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5839 TIMBERHURST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5839 TIMBERHURST have a pool?
No, 5839 TIMBERHURST does not have a pool.
Does 5839 TIMBERHURST have accessible units?
No, 5839 TIMBERHURST does not have accessible units.
Does 5839 TIMBERHURST have units with dishwashers?
No, 5839 TIMBERHURST does not have units with dishwashers.
