Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

This 4 Bedroom home, on a green belt! Features a Study, Formal Dining room, Family Room with fireplace 4 bedrooms and a Game room for the active family. Over sized Master, bath separate Tub/shower. Wonderful backyard, mature trees front and back, in an attractive neighborhood; this is a great place to call home. Easy access or proximity to I-35, 410, I-10 and 1604, downtown and San Antonio Airport, Fort Sam Houston and Randolph AFB. Home is clean and READY for move-in!